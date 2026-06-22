Why we, Filipinos, love our beauty queens and pageantry

We, Filipinos, love beauty pageants and our victorious queens, of course. The Philippines has become a pageant powerhouse, thanks to our four Miss Universe winners, namely Gloria Maria Diaz, Maria Margarita Moran, Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Elisa Gray, as well as the two first runners-up, Miriam Quiambao and Janine Tugonon.
The very first Filipina Miss World, Megan Lynne Young, made all our eyes teary. Six Miss International crowns and sashes brought home by Gemma Cruz, Aurora Pijuan, Melanie Marquez, Precious Lara Quigaman, Bea Rose Santiago and Kylie Verzosa gave us endless smiles. Four Miss Earth crowns for Karla Henry, Jamie Herrell, Angelia Ong and Karen Ibasco secured our collective confidence.
We love our beauty queens because, as described in the lyrics of an iconic pageant item: “She is the perfect symbol of a nation rich in heritage and love,” and as for the pageants, our ladies succeeding against larger and wealthier nations bring an impactful sense of achievement, a unity like no other, and the national pride and yabang Pinoy stirred in a great way, matched by the raising and waving of the Philippine flag.
Two pageants
I attended the Mrs. Philippines International and Mrs. Cosmo World Philippines pageants that happened recently in the Grand Ballroom of Seda Hotel Nuvali. Mrs. Philippines International started nine years ago, and this is the first year of Mrs. Cosmo World Philippines. Both pageants are organized and produced by 3Stars Productions.
“Our pageants are dedicated to celebrating and empowering married women, including single mothers, separated, divorced and widowed women,” said Maan Cueto-Aris, one of the national directors and founders of the pageants.
“Mrs. Philippines International is more than just a pageant since its main focus is on women who champion specific advocacies and inspire communities. For Mrs. Cosmo World, the focus is the empowered woman with her entrepreneurial savvy, financial strength, personal growth experiences and branding.”
Winners
Crowned Mrs. Philippines International 2026 was Pampanga’s pride, Evangeline Valencia, and making a historic first as Mrs. Cosmo World Philippines 2026 was another cabalen, Leona Luisa Andersen.
Valencia bagged the crown and bragging rights because she dominated the Best in National Costume and Evening Gown competitions and was a standout during the question-and-answer segment because of her straightforward, sharp, and honest reply about women’s empowerment. She is set to compete in Mrs. International, which will be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Andersen bested the other contenders because of her pre-pageant shining moments during the closed-door interview and presentation of her business portfolio. During the actual pageant, her stage presence, confidence, poise and runway execution secured her hold on the crown. Her speech, which emphasized unity among women, breaking societal barriers, and how women lead with compassion and courage, plus her deep commitment to mental health awareness as a compelling personal advocacy — which was the central topic of her speech round — helped her bring home the crown. The international pageant will also happen in Malaysia and is slated for 27 October.