Why we, Filipinos, love our beauty queens and pageantry

We, Filipinos, love beauty pageants and our victorious queens, of course. The Philippines has become a pageant powerhouse, thanks to our four Miss Universe winners, namely Gloria Maria Diaz, Maria Margarita Moran, Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Elisa Gray, as well as the two first runners-up, Miriam Quiambao and Janine Tugonon.

The very first Filipina Miss World, Megan Lynne Young, made all our eyes teary. Six Miss International crowns and sashes brought home by Gemma Cruz, Aurora Pijuan, Melanie Marquez, Precious Lara Quigaman, Bea Rose Santiago and Kylie Verzosa gave us endless smiles. Four Miss Earth crowns for Karla Henry, Jamie Herrell, Angelia Ong and Karen Ibasco secured our collective confidence.

We love our beauty queens because, as described in the lyrics of an iconic pageant item: “She is the perfect symbol of a nation rich in heritage and love,” and as for the pageants, our ladies succeeding against larger and wealthier nations bring an impactful sense of achievement, a unity like no other, and the national pride and yabang Pinoy stirred in a great way, matched by the raising and waving of the Philippine flag.