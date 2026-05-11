Filipina queens crowned for global pageant battles

A new batch of Filipina queens officially began their international pageant journeys after receiving their crowns at the first-ever The Miss Philippines Coronation Ball held at the Grand Ballroom of City of Dreams Manila on 10 May.
The ceremony served as the official crowning event for several finalists from the recently concluded Miss Universe Philippines 2026 competition, giving them the opportunity to represent the country in various international pageants over the next two years.
Among the highlights was the crowning of Pampanga’s Allyson Hetland as Miss Supranational Philippines. She received the title from reigning queen Katrina Llegado, who is still set to compete in Poland later this year before officially passing on the Philippines’ participation for the next edition.
Taguig’s Ysabella Ysmael was named Miss Cosmo Philippines in a ceremony attended by reigning Miss Cosmo Yolina Lindquist of the United States and Miss Cosmo Philippines 2025 Chelsea Fernandez.
Cebu City’s Apriel Smith secured the Miss Charm Philippines title, while Sultan Kudarat’s Jenrose Javier earned the Miss Eco International Philippines crown.
The organization also introduced new titles during the ball, expanding the country’s roster of international pageant representatives. Cebu Province’s Nicole Borromeo was proclaimed Miss Worldwide Philippines, while Tarlac’s Marian Arellano was named Miss Tourism World Philippines.
Additional surprise appointments were also revealed for semifinalists from the national competition. Catherine Wardle received the Miss Teen Universe Philippines title, while Trexy Paris Roxas was appointed Miss Eco Teen International Philippines.
Unlike in previous years, when international titles were announced immediately after the national finals, this marked the first time The Miss Philippines staged a separate coronation ball dedicated solely to appointing queens for global competitions.
The coronation ball came just days after La Union’s Bea Millan-Windorski captured the Miss Universe Philippines 2026 crown at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on 2 May.
Winners
Miss Supranational Philippines: Allyson Hetland
Miss Cosmo Philippines: Ysabella Ysmael
Miss Charm Philippines: Apriel Smith
Miss Eco International Philippines: Jenrose Javier
Miss Worldwide Philippines: Nicole Borromeo
Miss Tourism World Philippines: Marian Arellano
Miss Teen Universe Philippines: Catherine Wardle
Miss Eco Teen International Philippines: Trexy Paris Roxas