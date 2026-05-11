Filipina queens crowned for global pageant battles

Among the highlights was the crowning of Pampanga’s Allyson Hetland as Miss Supranational Philippines. She received the title from reigning queen Katrina Llegado, who is still set to compete in Poland later this year before officially passing on the Philippines’ participation for the next edition.

Taguig’s Ysabella Ysmael was named Miss Cosmo Philippines in a ceremony attended by reigning Miss Cosmo Yolina Lindquist of the United States and Miss Cosmo Philippines 2025 Chelsea Fernandez.

Cebu City’s Apriel Smith secured the Miss Charm Philippines title, while Sultan Kudarat’s Jenrose Javier earned the Miss Eco International Philippines crown.

The organization also introduced new titles during the ball, expanding the country’s roster of international pageant representatives. Cebu Province’s Nicole Borromeo was proclaimed Miss Worldwide Philippines, while Tarlac’s Marian Arellano was named Miss Tourism World Philippines.

Additional surprise appointments were also revealed for semifinalists from the national competition. Catherine Wardle received the Miss Teen Universe Philippines title, while Trexy Paris Roxas was appointed Miss Eco Teen International Philippines.

Unlike in previous years, when international titles were announced immediately after the national finals, this marked the first time The Miss Philippines staged a separate coronation ball dedicated solely to appointing queens for global competitions.

The coronation ball came just days after La Union’s Bea Millan-Windorski captured the Miss Universe Philippines 2026 crown at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on 2 May.

Winners

Miss Supranational Philippines: Allyson Hetland

Miss Cosmo Philippines: Ysabella Ysmael

Miss Charm Philippines: Apriel Smith

Miss Eco International Philippines: Jenrose Javier

Miss Worldwide Philippines: Nicole Borromeo

Miss Tourism World Philippines: Marian Arellano

Miss Teen Universe Philippines: Catherine Wardle

Miss Eco Teen International Philippines: Trexy Paris Roxas