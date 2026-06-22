SPANISH ARMADA

But with teenaged starlet Lamine Yamal making his first start in two months since recovering from a hamstring problem, Spain launched an early onslaught that left the Saudis reeling.

Yamal opened the scoring before Mikel Oyarzabal scored a quickfire brace to leave Spain 3-0 up after just 24 minutes.

Spain bagged their fourth goal on 49 minutes, when Marc Cucurella's shot was saved by Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed al-Owais only to bounce off defender Hassan al-Tambakti into the net.

Spain coach Luis De la Fuente said his squad had been fueled by criticism of their opening performance.

"When someone questions your work, it is only human that anyone with courage and pride reacts to prove people wrong," De la Fuente said.

The win leaves Spain top of Group H with four points after two matches.

Cape Verde, meanwhile, followed up their draw with Spain by grabbing another point in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Uruguay in Miami.

Cape Verde coach Bubista had promised before the game that his team would play "without fear" against the South Americans.

And the men from the tiny Atlantic Ocean archipelago proved as good as their word, taking the lead with a brilliant Kevin Pina free-kick after 21 minutes.

Maxi Araujo and Agustin Canobbio looked to have dug Uruguay out of a hole after scoring in the final minutes of the first half to make it 2-1 to the two-time World Cup-winners.

But a determined Cape Verde refused to surrender and grabbed an equalizer in the 61st minute from Helio Varela when Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera came racing off his line and was caught in no man's land.

Uruguay launched a furious late onslaught in an attempt to find a winner, but Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha — the hero of his team's draw with Spain — once again stood firm as the minnows held on for a point.

Cape Verde coach Bubista said his team are now dreaming of a place in the knockout rounds — a scenario that would have been unthinkable before the tournament kicked off.

"We want to show the entire world that we are in the condition to fight for qualification, and I think that that's what we showed today in today's match," Bubista said.

"At this point all we are thinking about is to qualify for the next round."