Germans shine, pip Ivory Coast

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — Germany booked its place in the knockout rounds of the World Cup with a dramatic injury-time winner in a 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast on Saturday as a heroic goalkeeping performance helped tiny Curacao clinch their first ever point in a goalless draw with Ecuador.
Substitute Deniz Undav was Germany's savior, scoring a 68th-minute equalizer before calmly slotting his second in the fourth minute of stoppage time to settle an enthralling game in Toronto.
The result marks the first time since 2014 that Germany has reached the knockout rounds after back-to-back first-round eliminations in the 2018 and 2022 tournaments.
"This is exactly what we hoped for and I'm very happy for my team," Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said.
Germany's come-from-behind victory was made even sweeter later on Saturday as Curacao — the smallest nation by population ever to qualify for the World Cup with just 160,000 inhabitants — dug deep to secure a shock 0-0 draw with Ecuador in Kansas City.
Curacao goalkeeper Eloy Room was the hero for the minnows, keeping out a record 15 shots — the most ever saves in a game that did not involve extra time — as the underdogs secured their first ever World Cup point.
In Houston, the Netherlands stayed firmly on course for qualification with a stylish 5-1 demolition of Sweden.
Sweden, 5-1 winners against Tunisia in its opening Group F match, went into Saturday's showdown with the Dutch knowing that a victory would guarantee their passage out of the group stage.
But Graham Potter's side were torn apart by a rampant Netherlands team, who roared into a 2-0 lead after just 17 minutes thanks to a brace from Sunderland's Brian Brobbey.
Liverpool's Cody Gakpo scored twice in the first nine minutes of the second half to put the Dutch 4-0 up, ensuring that Sweden's lone strike from Anthony Elanga was only ever going to be a consolation goal.
Crysencio Summerville completed the Dutch rout with a fifth goal on 89 minutes.
The win leaves the Netherlands, who drew 2-2 with Japan in its opening game, on four points with a healthy plus four goal difference, which is almost certainly likely to be enough to secure a place in the last 32 of the expanded 48-team tournament.