Germans shine, pip Ivory Coast

The result marks the first time since 2014 that Germany has reached the knockout rounds after back-to-back first-round eliminations in the 2018 and 2022 tournaments.

"This is exactly what we hoped for and I'm very happy for my team," Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said.

Germany's come-from-behind victory was made even sweeter later on Saturday as Curacao — the smallest nation by population ever to qualify for the World Cup with just 160,000 inhabitants — dug deep to secure a shock 0-0 draw with Ecuador in Kansas City.

Curacao goalkeeper Eloy Room was the hero for the minnows, keeping out a record 15 shots — the most ever saves in a game that did not involve extra time — as the underdogs secured their first ever World Cup point.

In Houston, the Netherlands stayed firmly on course for qualification with a stylish 5-1 demolition of Sweden.

Sweden, 5-1 winners against Tunisia in its opening Group F match, went into Saturday's showdown with the Dutch knowing that a victory would guarantee their passage out of the group stage.

But Graham Potter's side were torn apart by a rampant Netherlands team, who roared into a 2-0 lead after just 17 minutes thanks to a brace from Sunderland's Brian Brobbey.

Liverpool's Cody Gakpo scored twice in the first nine minutes of the second half to put the Dutch 4-0 up, ensuring that Sweden's lone strike from Anthony Elanga was only ever going to be a consolation goal.

Crysencio Summerville completed the Dutch rout with a fifth goal on 89 minutes.

The win leaves the Netherlands, who drew 2-2 with Japan in its opening game, on four points with a healthy plus four goal difference, which is almost certainly likely to be enough to secure a place in the last 32 of the expanded 48-team tournament.