PSEi, peso fall after renewed Gulf tensions

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index (PSEi) suffered another broad-based selloff to begin the week, falling 100.33 points, or 1.64 percent, to 6,035.02, while the peso weakened past the P61-per-dollar level, closing at P61.12 from P60.77 at the end of last week amid renewed tensions in the Gulf.

Investor sentiment was weighed down by rising geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East and concerns over the domestic growth outlook.

Reports of strains in the fragile US-Iran understanding rekindled fears of potential disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil supplies.