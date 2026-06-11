PSEi falls while peso extends recovery

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index (PSEi) fell for a second straight session on Thursday, ending the shortened trading week down 31.30 points, or 0.53 percent, at 5,910.06, while the peso extended its recent recovery, strengthening to P61.35 per US dollar from Wednesday's P61.395 close.

Investors continued to monitor renewed military exchanges between the United States and Iran, while also assessing the implications of recent US inflation data and the strengthening of the local currency.

Market breadth remained negative, with 99 decliners against 75 advancers. Value turnover reached P6.65 billion across 77,031 trades.