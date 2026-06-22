PNP says no standing orders against Marcoleta

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. issued the statement following claims by Sen. Rodante Marcoleta that an arrest warrant may soon be issued against him over alleged plunder and indirect bribery complaints.

"The Philippine National Police has not issued any special operational directive concerning Senator Marcoleta, and we do not act on rumors or unverified information," Nartatez said.

Marcoleta earlier claimed that he had received information regarding a possible arrest warrant linked to complaints involving the alleged non-disclosure of P75 million in campaign donations during the previous elections.

However, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said he was unaware of any charges filed against the senator and noted that a warrant cannot be issued unless a case has first been filed before the appropriate court, particularly the Sandiganbayan if the matter falls under its jurisdiction.

Nartatez emphasized that the PNP recognizes the exclusive authority of the courts in issuing warrants of arrest and will only act when required by law.

He added that discussions regarding the existence or non-existence of warrants are matters that properly belong before the courts.

"The Philippine National Police remains a professional and apolitical organization, and all our actions are based on legal orders of competent courts, on the rule of law, and on the maintenance of peace and order," Nartatez said.

He said the policy is consistent with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., through the guidance of Remulla, to ensure professional and rules-based police operations and prevent the weaponization of law enforcement.

Nartatez assured the public that the PNP will continue to carry out its mandate fairly and impartially while respecting constitutional rights and the authority of the judiciary.