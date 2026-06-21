Jonvic rejects Marcoleta arrest claim

“For a warrant to occur, a charge must be filed against him before the Sandiganbayan. I know of no such charges being filed,” he added.

Marcoleta earlier said he had received information that a warrant could soon be issued against him in connection with plunder and indirect bribery complaints allegedly linked to his non-disclosure of campaign funds from former Quezon City Rep. Mike Defensor and businessmen Joseph Espiritu and Aristotle Viray.

The senator said he would not resist arrest should authorities move against him.

“I have heard about it, which is why I am speaking now. If they decide to arrest me, I will go with them peacefully. I will not resist because that is the duty of arresting officers. I know the rules on how arrests are carried out,” Marcoleta said in a television interview.

Marcoleta maintained that the allegations were politically motivated.

“Because I have fought for what is right and for the rule of law, if this is the price I have to pay for defending our country and our fellow Filipinos, then so be it. I am not aware of violating any law. The cases being cited against me are all fabricated,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said it has not received any warrant against the senator.

“The issuance of warrants is a matter within the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts, and it would be improper for us to publicly disclose such information,” PNP Public Information Office officer-in-charge Col. Allen Rae Co said.

“What we can assure the public is that the PNP will always implement and execute any warrant issued by a competent court through proper legal channels and in accordance with the law,” he added.