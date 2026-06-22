PNP denies rumors of Marcoleta arrest

“The Philippine National Police has not issued any special operational directive concerning Senator Marcoleta, and we do not act on rumors or unverified information,” Nartatez said.

The statement came after Marcoleta claimed he had received information that an arrest warrant was being prepared against him over plunder and indirect bribery complaints.

The complaints reportedly stemmed from allegations that Marcoleta failed to disclose P75 million in campaign donations during the last election.

But Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla doubted the senator’s claim, saying he had no knowledge of any formal charges filed against Marcoleta.

Remulla pointed out that a warrant of arrest could not simply materialize without a case first being filed before the proper court — specifically the Sandiganbayan which handles cases involving public officials.

For Nartatez, the matter is straightforward: only the courts have the authority to issue warrants, and the police will act only when legally directed to do so.

He stressed that discussions about whether a warrant exists, or whether one was forthcoming, were matters that properly belonged before the judiciary.

“The Philippine National Police remains a professional and apolitical organization, and all our actions are based on legal orders of competent courts, on the rule of law, and on the maintenance of peace and order,” Nartatez said.

He added that the police force continues to follow President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive, through Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to ensure professional, rules-based police operations and to prevent law enforcement from being used for political purposes.

Nartatez assured the public the PNP will continue to carry out its mandate fairly and impartially, while respecting constitutional rights and the authority of the courts.