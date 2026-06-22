Plant blast hurts 54

DOHA (AFP) — An explosion at a factory in Qatar injured 54 people and left 18 missing, the Gulf state’s interior ministry said Monday.

A “technical incident” caused the blast on Sunday in Qatar’s Ras Laffan industrial zone, the ministry said, adding that authorities were searching for the missing.

An Agence France-Presse journalist 20 kilometers away saw flames illuminating the night sky and a plume of smoke rising from the area, home to the world’s largest liquefied natural gas hub.