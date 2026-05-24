Train blast kills dozens

QUETTA (AFP) — A blast targeting a train carrying military personnel killed at least 24 people on Sunday in Pakistan’s turbulent southwestern province of Balochistan, a senior official said.

Army servicemen were among the victims of the attack in the provincial capital Quetta, which wounded more than 50 people, the official told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Images showed a mangled train carriage on its side as people clambered over the wreckage to find survivors.