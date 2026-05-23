At least 90 dead after China coal mine gas blast

BEIJING (AFP) — A gas explosion at a coal mine in northern China has killed at least 90 people, state media said Saturday, in the country’s worst mining disaster in 17 years.

A total of 247 workers were underground when the blast hit at 7:29 p.m. Friday at the Liushenyu coal mine in Shanxi province, according to Xinhua. Most were brought to the surface by Saturday morning, but at least 90 were confirmed dead.

Authorities deployed 345 emergency personnel to the site, with rescuers searching “intensively” for nine people still unaccounted for, Xinhua said.