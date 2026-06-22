PH tarsier spotted in South Cotabato cornfield

According to CENRO Banga, the sighting of the Philippine tarsier indicates that suitable wildlife habitats continue to exist within the community despite increasing human activities in rural landscapes.

“As an insect-eating primate, it plays an important role in maintaining ecological balance by helping control insect populations in both forested and agricultural areas,” the office pointed out.

The CENRO Banga stressed that the Philippine tarsiers are a protected wildlife species, with no disturbance, capture and handling allowed.

“Community members are encouraged to help conserve wildlife habitats and to immediately report wildlife sightings or concerns to the nearest DENR office or local authorities.”

“Protecting species such as the tarsier ensures that future generations can continue to appreciate the rich biodiversity of South Cotabato and the entire SOCCSKSARGEN region,” the DENR Region 12 office stated.