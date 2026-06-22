OVP served 271,000 Filipinos — Sara

“We may come from different sectors and walks of life but we stand united today by a shared vision — to leave behind a legacy of genuine service in action for the future of our country and for the welfare of our fellow Filipinos,” Duterte said.

The Vice President said the OVP also extended assistance to 64,234 families through programs aimed at helping ease medical and funeral expenses.

She said her office continued to implement livelihood initiatives through its Mag Negosyo Ta ’Day program that has provided capital assistance and business support to 39 groups and more than 4,400 entrepreneurs.

Duterte also highlighted the reach of the OVP’s Libreng Sakay program, which has served some 2.9-million commuters nationwide.

On disaster response, she said the OVP Disaster Operations Center, working with partner organizations, delivered relief assistance to more than 535,000 families affected by natural disasters and emergencies.

Another 231,604 beneficiaries received aid through the office’s RIICE Program and Kalusugan Food Truck operations, she added.

The Vice President also underscored the OVP’s youth-centered PagbaBAGo campaign, which focuses on education and environmental initiatives.

Under the program, 603,751 students received school and dental kits, while its nationwide tree-planting campaign exceeded its original target of planting one million trees within three years. Duterte said the initiative has so far resulted in the planting of 1,089,750 trees.

“These numbers are proof of lives transformed and futures strengthened through our collective efforts,” she said.

According to Duterte, these accomplishments reflected the combined efforts of the OVP and its partners in delivering meaningful services to communities across the country.

The Vice President made the remarks during the annual “Pasidungog sa Kabag-uhan,” an event recognizing organizations, institutions, and individuals that have partnered with the OVP in implementing public service and community development programs since 2022.