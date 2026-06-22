Game 7 boosts PBA ratings

The thrilling contest that drew the biggest PBA crowd attendance at the Mall of Asia Arena at 24,617, registered a rating of 4.53 percent or approximately 3.2 million viewers glued together and watching.

It peaked at 9:59 p.m. as the winner-take-all entered the homestretch with 4.42 million viewers or a 6.29-percent rating.

Ginebra eventually dethroned TNT, 88-76, to win its first league championship in three years.

The record-setting ratings propelled carrier RPTV to no. 2 as it overtook GTV and TV5 with a total day rating of 1.1 percent.

During the game, RPTV also jumped the gun on GMA as it claimed the no. 1 overall channel between 9:15 p.m. to 10:45 p.m. or throughout most of the second half of the contest.