Game 7 boosts PBA ratings

TNT Tropang 5G import Chris McCullough vowed to make it a Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) finals to remember.
And truly it was, quality and quantity wise.
The deciding Game 7 of the just concluded Commissioner’s Cup title series between Barangay Ginebra and TNT now stands as the highest rating sports event to date of 2026 based on the latest ratings released by PHINTAM (Philippine National TV Audience Measurement).
The thrilling contest that drew the biggest PBA crowd attendance at the Mall of Asia Arena at 24,617, registered a rating of 4.53 percent or approximately 3.2 million viewers glued together and watching.
It peaked at 9:59 p.m. as the winner-take-all entered the homestretch with 4.42 million viewers or a 6.29-percent rating.
Ginebra eventually dethroned TNT, 88-76, to win its first league championship in three years.
The record-setting ratings propelled carrier RPTV to no. 2 as it overtook GTV and TV5 with a total day rating of 1.1 percent.
During the game, RPTV also jumped the gun on GMA as it claimed the no. 1 overall channel between 9:15 p.m. to 10:45 p.m. or throughout most of the second half of the contest.