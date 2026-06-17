Ginebra ends slump, rules Commissioner’s Cup

“Credit to the fans for giving us the energy to win this game,” said Ginebra resident import Justine Brownlee, who made history by moving up to the all-time list as the winningest reinforcement with seven titles as he overtook legendary Sean Chambers.

Ginebra celebrated their 16th title overall behind the backdrop of a roaring all-time MOA Arena league record crowd of 24,617, breaking the previous high of 23,616 in Game 7 of the 2015-2016 Philippine Cup, won by San Miguel Beer over Alaska.

The four-time Best Import Brownlee dropped 30 points on 13-of-24 field goal shooting, grabbed 14 rebounds and dished out five assists to lead the Kings.

Finals Most Valuable Player Scottie Thompson added 19 markers while RJ Abarrientos and Troy Rosario posted 13 points each for the Kings, who halted a seven-conference title drought.

“In the beginning of the conference, a lot of people are saying we can’t in the championship because Justin is too short or Justin is too old. But again ,Justin proved he’s the greatest of all-time as an import,” said Ginebra coach Tim Cone, who won his 26th championship overall.

Thompson and Brownlee anchored the Kings’ decisive 14-0 run, bridging the last four minutes of the third canto to the opening minutes of the payoff period, that turned a 56-63 deficit to 70-63 advantage with 11:04 remaining after Japeth Aguilar drained two free throws on Chris McCullough’s fifth foul.

TNT made one final rally after cutting its deficit to 77-74, the Kings answered with a closing 8-2 run punctuated by a Rosario slamdunk in the last 14 seconds.

Chris McCullough finished with 28 points and 22 rebounds for the eighth-seeded TNT, which played sans veteran guard Jayson Castro due to a swollen ankle. Jordan Heading added 21 markers and RR Pogoy scored 15.