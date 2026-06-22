Eight arrested in Laoag anti-gambling ops

Authorities identified the arrested suspects as five men and three women aged between 43 and 61 years old. Among those arrested were a vendor, painter, teacher, government employee, helpers, and residents of various barangays in Laoag City and nearby Sarrat town.

Police said the suspects were caught allegedly engaging in illegal gambling activities inside the residence of a 73-year-old woman in Barangay 23, San Matias.

Investigators said two separate gambling tables were operating inside the house during the raid. The first table, located on the ground floor, was being used for a card game locally known as "Tong-its," while a second table on the upper floor was being used for a game of Mahjong.

During the operation, authorities confiscated various gambling paraphernalia and cash believed to have been used in the gambling activities.

Seized from the Tong-its table were two decks of playing cards, several amounts of cash in different denominations, a plastic container containing pot money, sling bags containing cash, a cellular phone, and other personal belongings.

Meanwhile, confiscated from the Mahjong table were 144 Mahjong tiles, dice, casino chips of various colors and denominations, cash amounting to several thousand pesos, a cellular phone, a plastic box, monoblock chairs, and a Mahjong table.

Police said all confiscated items were inventoried and marked at the scene in the presence of the suspects.

The arrested individuals were informed of their constitutional rights before being taken to the Laoag City Police Station for documentation and the filing of appropriate charges for alleged violation of Presidential Decree No. 1602, which penalizes illegal gambling activities in the country.

Authorities have yet to release additional details regarding the filing of charges against the suspects.