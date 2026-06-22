Dynamic Duo: Yulo brothers glow in China

The Paris Olympics double gold medalist scored 14.700 points, while Eldrew finished with 14.300 points to claim the bronze medal.

Shoma Tsukiyama of Japan settled for silver with 14.600 points.

“Thank you to those who supported, believed and prayed for me. It wasn’t easy, but every sacrifice was worth it,” Yulo said.

“The work continues.”

The Philippines finished with one gold and one bronze medal in the Asian tourney, which serves as part of the preparation for the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan from 19 September to 4 October.

Both Yulo brothers failed to win a medal in the horizontal bar final after Eldrew finished fourth with 13.833 points while Carlos scored 13.500 points to place fifth.

Carlos finished sixth in the parallel bars final with 13.566 points.

Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion wants Carlos to intensify his training as he will be up against tough foes in the Asian Games.

“Carlos has to start training hard. Carlos is always traveling and doing his own thing. Now he’s going to have to train hard,” Carrion said.