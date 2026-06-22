DSWD chief visits quake-hit Mindanao towns

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian is scheduled to visit areas in Mindanao on Tuesday to launch the distribution of nearly 800 million pesos in emergency cash assistance for earthquake survivors.

The rollout follows an earlier distribution of food packs and emergency supplies to families affected by a recent 7.8 magnitude earthquake, according to Maria Isabel Lanada, director of the DSWD Disaster Response Management Bureau.