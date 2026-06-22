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DoubleDragon expands portfolio with 519-room Davao hotel

DOUBLEDRAGON Corporation’s Hotel 101 Global aims to build a million rooms in 100 countries by 2050. It has opened Hotel101-Niseko in Japan and Hotel101-Madrid in Europe and is working on a joint-venture partnership to open up to 10,000 rooms across Saudi Arabia in the Middle East. A Los Angeles, USA property is being developed in time for the 2028 Olympics. Locally, it will open the 519-room Hotel101-Davao which, when completed in July 2026, will be the largest hotel in Mindanao.
DOUBLEDRAGON Corporation’s Hotel 101 Global aims to build a million rooms in 100 countries by 2050. It has opened Hotel101-Niseko in Japan and Hotel101-Madrid in Europe and is working on a joint-venture partnership to open up to 10,000 rooms across Saudi Arabia in the Middle East. A Los Angeles, USA property is being developed in time for the 2028 Olympics. Locally, it will open the 519-room Hotel101-Davao which, when completed in July 2026, will be the largest hotel in Mindanao. PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF Hotel101
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DoubleDragon Corp. is set to expand its hospitality footprint with the opening of Hotel101-Davao on 30 July, adding 519 rooms to its growing Hotel101 portfolio as it ramps up recurring revenue generation from hotel operations.

The company said in a Monday disclosure that the Davao property will be one of the largest hotels in Mindanao by room inventory and forms part of a broader expansion drive that will see Hotel101 Global add more than 2,200 rooms across the Philippines, Spain and Japan this year.

DOUBLEDRAGON Corporation’s Hotel 101 Global aims to build a million rooms in 100 countries by 2050. It has opened Hotel101-Niseko in Japan and Hotel101-Madrid in Europe and is working on a joint-venture partnership to open up to 10,000 rooms across Saudi Arabia in the Middle East. A Los Angeles, USA property is being developed in time for the 2028 Olympics. Locally, it will open the 519-room Hotel101-Davao which, when completed in July 2026, will be the largest hotel in Mindanao.
DoubleDragon expands portfolio with 519-Room Davao hotel

Highest number of room openings

“This year 2026, will be the year with the highest number of room openings in one year,” the company said, citing planned openings in Davao, Cebu and Niseko, Japan, following the launch of Hotel101-Madrid in Spain earlier this year.

Located along Eco West Drive near SM City Davao, Hotel101-Davao will offer 519 rooms alongside dining, fitness, swimming pool, and conference facilities.

The company said the property supports the continued expansion of its Hotel101 network, as it seeks to grow recurring revenues from hotel operations.

DoubleDragon Hotel101 expansion
Philippine hospitality industry
Hotel101-Davao opening
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