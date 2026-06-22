DoubleDragon expands portfolio with 519-room Davao hotel

DoubleDragon Corp. is set to expand its hospitality footprint with the opening of Hotel101-Davao on 30 July, adding 519 rooms to its growing Hotel101 portfolio as it ramps up recurring revenue generation from hotel operations.

The company said in a Monday disclosure that the Davao property will be one of the largest hotels in Mindanao by room inventory and forms part of a broader expansion drive that will see Hotel101 Global add more than 2,200 rooms across the Philippines, Spain and Japan this year.