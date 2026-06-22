China sanctions 10 U.S. firms over Pentagon blacklist

BEIJING (AFP) — China imposed export controls on 10 United States companies involved in defense and rare earths mining in response to Washington’s blacklist of Chinese firms, Beijing said Monday.

The move comes a month after US President Donald Trump visited Beijing, seeking to stabilize fraught relations during talks with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Although the countries agreed to work towards reducing tariffs, ties have since been tested as both sides stunt the other in tech and defense.

Washington released a new blacklist this month of 80 companies and their subsidiaries it said were aiding the Chinese military.