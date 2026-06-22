BuCor relocates 200 PDLs to Sablayan

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) transferred another 200 inmates Sunday from the congested New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa to the Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm in Occidental Mindoro.

The transfer is part of an ongoing effort to redistribute the inmate population across regional facilities to alleviate severe overcrowding and improve management within the national prison system.

BuCor director general Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. said the operations are being systematically carried out in preparation for the planned closure of the New Bilibid Prison by 2028.