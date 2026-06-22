Boatwright’s Asian Games stint still hangs

“We’re not sure because the deadline of submission of names had already lapsed last month,” Dy said in a message to DAILY TRIBUNE.

“In fact, they are already requiring us to submit the passports of our final 12. It’s really hard because they have an early deadline.”

Dy, however, said the door of the Asian Games is not yet completely closed for Boatwright.

“But we have to pull some strings to make it happen,” Dy added, stressing that the original plan is to have Boatwright suit up major events under the International Basketball Federation.

“Last year in the (Southeast Asian) Games, we were able to insert (Poy) Erram even if he was not in the long list. So you’ll never know. Let’s just keep pushing.”

Boatwright could have been perfect for Gilas Pilipinas as Japanese organizers are requiring a “passport-only” eligibility requirement.

If and when he will be able to make it, he will team up with the dream team featuring resident import Justin Brownlee and top locals like Mike Phillips, Kai Sotto, Kevin Quiambao, Quentin Millora-Brown and AJ Edu.

Still, Dy said it all depends on the decision of Gilas Pilipinas coach Tim Cone.

“It all depends on Tim and his staff,” she added, suggesting the idea that 6-foot-10 Malick Diouf can be a surprise addition since the 3x3 event in the Asian Games will be a U23 affair.

“The 3x3 event in the Asian Games is U123 so Malick might be an option, too. I really don’t know what their preference would be.”