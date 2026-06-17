Boatwright nears naturalization

Both bills had been left pending since the Senate went on break on 3 June following its leadership deadlock.

The measure will undergo a bicameral conference committee hearing before being transmitted to Malacañang for the President’s signature. If it will be unsigned, it will lapse into law in 30 days.

Senator Francis Pangilinan lauded the 6-foot-10 Boatwright for his patience and commitment throughout the process.

“They were here every day and witnessed the proceedings — or the lack of proceedings,” Pangilinan said.

With Boatwright’s naturalization all but secured, it is only a matter of time before he suits up for Gilas Pilipinas in major international tournaments, including the 20th Asian Games.

The 29-year-old Boatwright could make his debut as early as 3 July in Auckland when Gilas faces New Zealand in the FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

From there, the Philippines will travel to Perth to take on Australia on 6 July.

But the biggest tournament of the year will be the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, from 19 September to 4 October, where the Filipinos are the reigning champions.

With host Japan implementing a “passport-only” eligibility requirement, head coach Tim Cone could potentially field a Gilas frontcourt that includes Boatwright, Justin Brownlee and Ange Kouame in their bid to secure a historic back-to-back crown and sixth overall title.