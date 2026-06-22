Baterbonias get more financial aid

In addition to providing comfort during their time of loss, Mendoza helped fulfill Baterbonia’s final wish of donating computers to his childhood elementary school.

Mendoza was joined by Vice Governor Rochella Marie Talino along with members of the Provincial Board and Sangguniang Bayan members.

The body of the late student-athlete, who died in a team-building activity still lies at the Taglacogon Municipal Evacuation Gymnasium.

He will be laid to rest on 24 June at the Talacogon Memorial Park in Barangay Labnig, Talacogon in Agusan del Sur.