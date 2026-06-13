Ateneo de Davao offers scholarahips to Baterbonia's siblings

Ateneo de Davao University honored the memory of its alumnus Rene Baterbonia by giving all of his six siblings scholarship.

University president Fr. Karel San Juan said during the late cager's wake on Saturday inside the Christ the King Chapel of Ateneo de Davao University Senior High School – Bangkal Campus that all six siblings won't have to worry about paying the tuition fees from basic education to college.

"One of Bobet's dreams will finally come true," San Juan said.

"Other Ateneo schools like Xavier University in Cagayan de Oro are ready to help as well but Mama (Rovelyn) chose here so that they would be closer to Agusan."

The 18-year-old Baterbonia tragically passed away last Monday as he and Divine Adili due to a drowning incident in Aurora.