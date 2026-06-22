7 nature escapes in Metro Manila that cost less than your milk tea

If Metro Manila has a crown jewel for nature lovers, this is it.

Located in Quezon City, La Mesa Ecopark offers forested trails, bamboo groves, picnic areas, and access to the country's largest urban watershed. The atmosphere feels more like a provincial retreat than a city park, making it one of the most rewarding green escapes within the metro.

It's the kind of place where you can spend hours walking under a canopy of trees and forget you're still in the National Capital Region.

2. Arroceros Forest Park

Hidden beside some of Manila's busiest roads is a surprising patch of wilderness.

Often referred to as Manila's urban forest, Arroceros Forest Park is home to hundreds of trees and various bird species. The shaded pathways and riverside setting create a sense of calm that feels almost impossible given its location in the heart of the capital.

For first-time visitors, the biggest attraction is simply the disbelief that a place like this still exists.

3. UP Diliman Arboretum