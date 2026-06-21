Volvo, BPI turn Father’s Day activities into deals

Volvo Cars Philippines is giving fathers and families a reason to visit its Makati showroom this Father’s Day weekend, with test drives and a financing offer arranged through BPI.
Hariphil Asia Resources Inc. (HARI), the official distributor of Volvo Cars in the Philippines, said customers may avail of 0 percent interest financing through BPI on select Volvo models until 31 August 2026.
The showroom activity features three vehicles from Volvo’s current lineup. The XC90 PHEV T8 leads the list as the brand’s flagship SUV, with a seven-seat cabin suited for families that need more room.
It was also named Best Luxury SUV in its category at Australia’s Drive Car of the Year 2026 Awards.
The XC60 PHEV T8 joins the display as Volvo’s best-selling SUV. The plug-in hybrid model is positioned for buyers who want a balance of comfort, performance and daily usability in a midsize package.
Also included is the EX30, Volvo’s fully electric compact SUV. The model is a fully electric compact SUV honored with the prestigious Good Design® Award.
Each model embodies Volvo’s commitment to intelligent design, human-centric innovation, and industry-leading safety technologies.
Volvo Cars Philippines invites everyone to visit the Volvo Makati showroom this Father’s Day weekend to experience these award-winning vehicles firsthand, book a test drive, and learn more about BPI’s exclusive financing offer.
Experience Volvo’s renowned safety innovations and discover how premium mobility can be made more accessible through this limited-time partnership.
The campaign keeps Volvo’s focus on safety, design and electrified mobility, while giving interested buyers a more direct way to compare the plug-in hybrid XC90 and XC60 with the fully electric EX30.
Hyundai Asia Resources, Inc., distributes Volvo passenger cars in the country, along with Hyundai commercial vehicles and Chevrolet passenger cars.