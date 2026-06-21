Volvo, BPI turn Father’s Day activities into deals

The showroom activity features three vehicles from Volvo’s current lineup. The XC90 PHEV T8 leads the list as the brand’s flagship SUV, with a seven-seat cabin suited for families that need more room.

It was also named Best Luxury SUV in its category at Australia’s Drive Car of the Year 2026 Awards.

The XC60 PHEV T8 joins the display as Volvo’s best-selling SUV. The plug-in hybrid model is positioned for buyers who want a balance of comfort, performance and daily usability in a midsize package.