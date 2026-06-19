Volvo celebrates a father’s safety choice

He wanted a car that could give him confidence each time his family got on the road.

As a seafarer, Nardo has spent much of his career around risk, systems, and safety checks. That work shaped the way he looked at vehicles.

He had also traveled across Europe for years and had seen different automotive brands. Volvo stayed with him because of its long link to safety.

“Volvo represented something deeper than luxury or performance,” Nardo said. “It represented trust. As a father and as someone responsible for the safety of others in my profession, that matters tremendously.”

Volvo has built much of its name around safety. The brand is known for the three-point seatbelt and for later safety features now found in its vehicles.

These include collision avoidance, intelligent braking, pedestrian detection, and emergency steering support.

Nardo said those features matter to him because his work often keeps him away from home. He said the car gives him peace of mind when his family uses it.

“Every time my family gets into the car, I know Volvo has designed it with our safety in mind,” he said. “That gives me confidence and peace of mind, especially when I’m away at work.”

Volvo Cars Philippines said Nardo’s story fits its Father’s Day message. The company said the occasion honors fathers who make careful choices for their families, including the vehicles they bring home.

“Safety has always been the foundation of Volvo. For nearly a century, Volvo has challenged itself to create innovations that protect people both inside and outside the vehicle.” Maria Fe Perez-Agudo, vice chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Hariphil Asia Resources Inc., said.

“This Father’s Day, we celebrate fathers who dedicate themselves to protecting their families every day. Their commitment mirrors Volvo’s own purpose: to help safeguard lives through meaningful innovation and uncompromising safety.”

Hariphil Asia Resources Inc., or HARI, is the official distributor of Volvo passenger cars in the Philippines. The company also distributes Hyundai commercial vehicles and Chevrolet passenger cars.

Volvo is also offering a limited-time zero-percent financing program through BPI. The offer is available through Volvo dealerships for customers looking at the brand’s vehicle lineup.

The Europe trip gives Nardo a memorable reward as a new Volvo owner. His story, however, rests on a more everyday decision.