Tropical storm Francisco classified as typhoon

Upon entering the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) early Sunday, 21 June, tropical storm Francisco has officially been classified as a typhoon by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).
In PAGASA’s later tropical cyclone bulletin at 5:00 p.m., Francisco was officially categorized as a typhoon just past noon. However, it was also noted that the storm was unlikely to cause an immediate weather disturbance.
The weather agency stated that Wind Signal No.1 may soon be hoisted over northern and eastern portions of Cagayan, Babuyan Islands, and Batanes on Monday, 22 June.
Based on the forecast track, Francisco is expected to leave the PAR on 26 June reaching its peak intensity set on Tuesday with no expected landfall throughout the period.
Aside from the typhoon, PAGASA is also currently monitoring a low-pressure area (LPA) outside the country’s area of responsibility that has the possibility of developing into a tropical depression.
According to the weather agency, the month of June typically marks the start of the rainy season in the Philippines, with the period set to last until November.