Tropical storm Francisco classified as typhoon

The weather agency stated that Wind Signal No.1 may soon be hoisted over northern and eastern portions of Cagayan, Babuyan Islands, and Batanes on Monday, 22 June.

Based on the forecast track, Francisco is expected to leave the PAR on 26 June reaching its peak intensity set on Tuesday with no expected landfall throughout the period.

Aside from the typhoon, PAGASA is also currently monitoring a low-pressure area (LPA) outside the country’s area of responsibility that has the possibility of developing into a tropical depression.

According to the weather agency, the month of June typically marks the start of the rainy season in the Philippines, with the period set to last until November.