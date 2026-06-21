Three high-value drug suspects nabbed in Pasay buy-bust; P1-M shabu seized

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‎The anti-illegal drug operation transpired at around 7 p.m. on 20 June in front of a hotel along Don Carlos Revilla Street in Barangay 148, Pasay City.

Specialized tactical elements of the District Drug Enforcement Unit, working alongside the District Intelligence Division and in close coordination with Pasay City Police Station’s Sub-Station 5, executed the buy-bust after validating intelligence regarding bulk drug distribution in the area.

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‎During the undercover operation, law enforcement elements secured the suspects after a pre-arranged illicit transaction was completed. A subsequent search of the individuals led to the recovery of three separate large plastic packages containing a white crystalline substance suspected to be methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as shabu.

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‎Each of the three suspects was found in possession of approximately 50 grams of the contraband, accumulating to a total drug haul of more than 150 grams.

‎The seized narcotics carry an aggregate standard drug price of P1,020,000.

Operating units also recovered the genuine currency and boodle money utilized by the undercover team to execute the operation.

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‎The apprehended suspects were escorted to the specialized district headquarters for official booking, processing, and documentation.

The confiscated drug evidence is being prepared for submission to the forensic unit for mandatory laboratory analysis prior to the filing of formal inquest proceedings before the Pasay City Prosecutor's Office.