Survey ‘slap’ hits Marcos apologists: Solon, analyst see mounting public anger

“The -13 rating of PBBM was a huge slap on the face of Usec. Claire Castro and the Palace. Sweet words and coming up with alibis cannot excuse the plummeting net satisfaction rating of the President. That is the judgment of workers and ordinary Filipinos that the government continues to undermine,” San Fernando said.

The lawmaker’s remarks were apparently directed at Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro, who, during a 16 June press briefing, argued that it was not the President’s responsibility to create legislation increasing the national minimum wage.

Castro said Congress, as the lawmaking body, should not blame the executive branch for its supposed failure to pass wage measures.

“That is your obligation, you should devise the law, you should debate about it, and you should provide the bill so the law can be passed,” Castro said, referring to lawmakers.

‘Excuses’

San Fernando, however, argued that the Palace was merely “hiding behind technicalities” to avoid accountability over the failure to advance wage reforms.

He maintained that the President has the authority to prioritize measures through the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC), which identifies bills considered important by the administration and Congress.

“Every ordinary Filipino knows that if the President really wanted to, there is a way. If he doesn’t, there are many excuses. To claim the President has no hand in wages is to treat the President as a mere spectator while workers suffer from frozen pay and soaring inflation,” he said.