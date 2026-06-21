Single dad sends all 7 kids thru college

For many parents, raising one child is already a challenge. For Peter Asilo, it meant raising seven children largely on his own and making sure each one finished college.
Born in 1960, Asilo spent his early years in Manila and attended public school. At age 13, he discovered a passion for music and joined a rock band, performing songs by groups such as Black Sabbath, Deep Purple and Cream.
The band played in popular venues during the 1970s, including Shakey's Delta in Quezon City and clubs along Mabini Street in Manila.
When he turned 18, Asilo landed a government job. By day, he worked as a public employee. By night, he continued performing with his band to earn extra income.
His life took a different turn when he entered a relationship that produced four children. When the relationship ended, custody of the children remained with him.
Years later, he started another family and had three more children. That relationship also ended, leaving him once again as the primary caregiver.
Suddenly, Asilo found himself responsible for seven children.
Providing food, clothing and education for a large family was never easy. To make ends meet, he worked harder and took on additional responsibilities while ensuring his children stayed in school.
His sacrifices paid off.
Today, all seven children have graduated from college. Among them are a police officer, a nurse, an information technology professional, a tourism graduate, a professional basketball player, a businessman and an accountant in Canada who earned an MBA and passed both the Certified Public Accountant and Certified Internal Auditor examinations.
Now in his late 60s, Asilo says he has no regrets.
Looking back on decades of sacrifice and hard work, he offers a simple message to fellow fathers:
"Love your children and never abandon your responsibility. They are the mirror of your life when you leave this world."
For Asilo, fatherhood was never measured by comfort or convenience, but by the lives he helped build.