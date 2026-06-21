Single dad sends all 7 kids thru college

When he turned 18, Asilo landed a government job. By day, he worked as a public employee. By night, he continued performing with his band to earn extra income.

His life took a different turn when he entered a relationship that produced four children. When the relationship ended, custody of the children remained with him.

Years later, he started another family and had three more children. That relationship also ended, leaving him once again as the primary caregiver.

Suddenly, Asilo found himself responsible for seven children.

Providing food, clothing and education for a large family was never easy. To make ends meet, he worked harder and took on additional responsibilities while ensuring his children stayed in school.

His sacrifices paid off.

Today, all seven children have graduated from college. Among them are a police officer, a nurse, an information technology professional, a tourism graduate, a professional basketball player, a businessman and an accountant in Canada who earned an MBA and passed both the Certified Public Accountant and Certified Internal Auditor examinations.

Now in his late 60s, Asilo says he has no regrets.

Looking back on decades of sacrifice and hard work, he offers a simple message to fellow fathers:

"Love your children and never abandon your responsibility. They are the mirror of your life when you leave this world."

For Asilo, fatherhood was never measured by comfort or convenience, but by the lives he helped build.