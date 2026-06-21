Shopping list

Nosy Tarsee was recently pulled aside by a currency trader to fill him in on one of those viral threads making the rounds among high-end asset managers.

The topic is where dirty money gets recycled into clean money, or where cash once stashed in suitcases eventually ends up.

One favorite destination is a luxury condominium. A unit in an upscale tower becomes a receipt that launders itself, appreciating quietly while the original cash disappears into drywall, marble countertops and rising property values.

Another is property inside exclusive villages — gated, guarded and conveniently allergic to public scrutiny. A mansion behind those walls is corruption with landscaping.