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Scholars’ vow: Continue Tzu Chi spirit of compassion, giving

TZU Chi Bohol volunteers present the scholarship certificates to beneficiaries.
TZU Chi Bohol volunteers present the scholarship certificates to beneficiaries.PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF TCFP-BOHOL
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Twelve years after its beginning in the aftermath of the Bohol earthquake, the Tzu Chi Foundation Philippines’ (TCFP) educational assistance program continues to grow. For the new academic year, the TCFP Bohol Office has a total 313 educational assistance beneficiaries, composed of two incoming 2nd-year students, 48 3rd-year students, 75 4th-year students, 4 5th-year students, 106 graduating scholars and 78 newly accepted beneficiaries.

Brother Jack Gaisano, head of the Tzu Chi Bohol Education Committee, introduced the beneficiaries during the 12th Annual Educational Assistance Awarding and Recognition Ceremony held at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary in Taloto, Tagbilaran City on 12 June 2026.

TZU Chi Bohol volunteers present the scholarship certificates to beneficiaries.
Tzu Chi Medical Foundation expands access to eye care 

“Bring with you the learnings and values that Tzu Chi has instilled in your lives,” Gaisano told the Tzu Chi scholars. “Use them to help your family and contribute meaningfully to society.”

Mark Anthony Boiser, a Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurship graduate from Bohol Island State University (BISU), shared how Tzu Chi shaped not only his academic journey but also his sense of purpose and service. He described his experiences as a process that transformed hardship into resilience and direction.

“Resilience is built in moments of hardship, not comfort,” he said, emphasizing that his struggles became the foundation of his growth and determination.

VILLAR Foundation managing director and former Senator Cynthia Villar (standing) welcome residents of Barangay Zapote, government officials and guests at the Programang Alagang Kalusugan: Tulong sa Bayan medical mission organized by the VF and Las Piñas General Hospital on 11 June. The weekly health service held in different villages of Las Piñas City brings essential health services closer to families in need, especially those with limited medical care. Supporting the free medical consultation and distribution of free medicines were the barangay leaders, Bb. Bahaghari 2025 Queen Zoey Arana, volunteer doctors of LPGH, LPGH Diabetic Society, LPGH Pharmacy, PhilHealth, Las Piñas Lions Host MJF and the Homeowners’ Associations of Barangay Zapote.
VILLAR Foundation managing director and former Senator Cynthia Villar (standing) welcome residents of Barangay Zapote, government officials and guests at the Programang Alagang Kalusugan: Tulong sa Bayan medical mission organized by the VF and Las Piñas General Hospital on 11 June. The weekly health service held in different villages of Las Piñas City brings essential health services closer to families in need, especially those with limited medical care. Supporting the free medical consultation and distribution of free medicines were the barangay leaders, Bb. Bahaghari 2025 Queen Zoey Arana, volunteer doctors of LPGH, LPGH Diabetic Society, LPGH Pharmacy, PhilHealth, Las Piñas Lions Host MJF and the Homeowners’ Associations of Barangay Zapote.PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF VILLAR FOUNDATION

TCFP-Bohol had 25 scholars graduating last school year with Latin honors, including 19 were cum laude, 5 magna cum laude and a summa cum laude.

Angelica Mae E. Requina, a cum laude graduate of Bachelor of Secondary Education major in Social Studies from BISU-Main Campus shared how she chose not to be limited by her visual impairment, turning the challenge into motivation to pursue academic excellence.

Through the support of Tzu Chi and its donors, Requina was able to complete her studies and recognize her own potential beyond limitations.

New scholars Jan Emyrson Gomonan and Venisse Daquipil expressed how the scholarship arrived at a crucial moment in their lives, offering hope amid financial struggles and allowing them to continue pursuing their studies.

Grateful for the opportunity, they shared their commitment to uphold Tzu Chi’s spirit by giving back to the community and paying forward the compassion they received.

Brother James Chua, Tzu Chi Philippines deputy CEO and Bohol coordinator capped the ceremony by encouraging scholars to strive continuously for excellence while remaining grounded in gratitude and humility.

“I hope everybody will continue to do their best,” he said. “Learn from your mistakes because that is one of the best ways to become successful.”

He also emphasized the importance of remembering the Foundation and the mission of Tzu Chi founder Dharma Master Cheng Yen, who continues to guide organization’s humanitarian work worldwide. With TCFP-Bohol Office

Tzu Chi Foundation Philippines
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