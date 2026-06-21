Scholars’ vow: Continue Tzu Chi spirit of compassion, giving

TCFP-Bohol had 25 scholars graduating last school year with Latin honors, including 19 were cum laude, 5 magna cum laude and a summa cum laude.

Angelica Mae E. Requina, a cum laude graduate of Bachelor of Secondary Education major in Social Studies from BISU-Main Campus shared how she chose not to be limited by her visual impairment, turning the challenge into motivation to pursue academic excellence.

Through the support of Tzu Chi and its donors, Requina was able to complete her studies and recognize her own potential beyond limitations.

New scholars Jan Emyrson Gomonan and Venisse Daquipil expressed how the scholarship arrived at a crucial moment in their lives, offering hope amid financial struggles and allowing them to continue pursuing their studies.

Grateful for the opportunity, they shared their commitment to uphold Tzu Chi’s spirit by giving back to the community and paying forward the compassion they received.

Brother James Chua, Tzu Chi Philippines deputy CEO and Bohol coordinator capped the ceremony by encouraging scholars to strive continuously for excellence while remaining grounded in gratitude and humility.

“I hope everybody will continue to do their best,” he said. “Learn from your mistakes because that is one of the best ways to become successful.”

He also emphasized the importance of remembering the Foundation and the mission of Tzu Chi founder Dharma Master Cheng Yen, who continues to guide organization’s humanitarian work worldwide. With TCFP-Bohol Office