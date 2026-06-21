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Sara Duterte visits quake-hit victims in Davao Occidental, Sarangani

Sara Duterte visits quake-hit victims in Davao Occidental, Sarangani
Photo from OVP
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Vice President Sara Duterte visited communities affected by the recent earthquake in Davao Occidental and Sarangani Province on Sunday, 21 June.

The Office of the Vice President (OVP) said Duterte visited these provinces to personally check on the condition of affected families and patients recovering from the disaster.

In Jose Abad Santos, Duterte visited earthquake victims in Barangay Nuing and extended assistance to residents impacted by the calamity.

The Vice President also visited patients at the Sarangani Municipal Hospital in Mabila, Davao Occidental, where she checked on their condition and conveyed messages of support and solidarity.

Duterte also went to Glan, Sarangani Province where she met with displaced families staying at the Glan Tent City evacuation site.

She also visited patients receiving treatment at the PEMAT Field Hospital.

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