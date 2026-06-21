Rain ready: VinFast VF MPV 7 brings wet-season confidence

VinFast is using the VF MPV 7 to address some of the usual concerns about electric vehicles during the rainy season.

The seven-seat electric MPV is positioned for family use and daily driving, with features that help with visibility, control and comfort when the weather turns bad.

Heavy rain can make visibility difficult, especially when air-conditioning and a full cabin cause the windows to fog. The VF MPV 7 has a rear defogger that helps remove moisture from the rear glass.

The VF MPV 7 has 185 millimeters of ground clearance, which gives it added room over uneven roads, standing water and flooded intersections.

VinFast also gives the vehicle a 300 mm water-wading rating. These figures help answer one of the common questions about EVs in the Philippines, since modern electric vehicles are built and tested with water resistance in mind.

The rating, however, should not be treated as permission to drive through floods. Gasoline, diesel, hybrid and electric vehicles can all suffer damage in deep water. Drivers should still avoid flooded roads when another route is available.

Wet roads also reduce tire grip, so the VF MPV 7 comes with Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control System, Anti-lock Braking System, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution and Hill Start Assist. These systems help the vehicle stay stable when road conditions become slippery.

Charging remains another concern among first-time EV buyers, especially during bad weather. EV charging systems are designed for outdoor use and have safety systems that monitor the flow of electricity.

The VF MPV 7 can charge from 10 percent to 70 percent in about 30 minutes through DC fast charging.

Electric vehicles do not idle like gasoline vehicles during traffic, which can help during rainy-day congestion. The company’s free charging program runs until March 2029.

The VF MPV 7 starts at P1,239,000 under the battery subscription model. Buyers may also choose a battery-included version.