Prime Infra Foundation, Red Cross hold health caravan

The volunteer doctors provided consultation to 320 patients and blood typing to 300 beneficiaries.

A total four doctors, four registered nurses and 35 volunteers attended to all the patients.

The medical mission reflects the commitment of PRC and PIF in delivering humanitarian services and strengthening community health through collaboration and volunteerism.

Meanwhile, PIF, Olympia Violago Power and WAWA JVCo donated desktop computers to the Pintong Bukawe National High School (PBNHS) in San Mateo, Rizal on 10 June.

PBNHS school head Alwin B. Vergara and Ms. Mil F. Ponciano, one of the Public Schools District Supervisors of San Mateo, led education officials in handing the donations.

San Mateo Vice Mayor Jaime Romel M. Roxas led local government representatives while the school was represented by officials of its Supreme Secondary Learner Government, faculty officials, non-teaching personnel of the school, and other guests

Alyssa A. Pereira, community business partner manager of PIF, led representatives of the donors and sponsors.