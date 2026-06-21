Poll finds Israelis believe 'enemy' won war

JERUSALEM (AFP) — Israelis overwhelmingly believe that Iran emerged stronger from the Middle East war and its subsequent deal with the United States, a poll released on Sunday found.

The poll of 3,644 respondents, conducted between 17 and 20 June by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in collaboration with the Agam Institute, paints a stark picture of public sentiment following the US-Iran deal.

Of those surveyed, 92.1 percent said Iran had won or gained more from the conflict, while 82.9 percent felt that Israel's long-term security had been weakened.