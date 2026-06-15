U.S.-Iran deal sparks hope, scepticism

The deal between the United States and Iran to end their war, negotiated in secret and still not revealed in detail, was greeted with scepticism but a measure of relief among ordinary people across the Middle East.

In Lebanon, Agence France-Presse (AFP) saw displaced people preparing to return to homes they fled in the south of the country, despite Israeli ministers declaring that they do not feel bound by the agreement to halt their own offensive against Hezbollah.

At the Qasmiyeh bridge, gateway to the Tyre area that Israel has pounded in recent weeks, dozens of cars packed with mattresses and suitcases were passing through a Lebanese army checkpoint, passengers flashing victory signs.

Alaa Merahi, who was driving with his wife and children, told AFP: “We’re returning to our south, to the free land... we can’t do without the southern land.”