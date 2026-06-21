Phl among Top 5 Muslim-friendly nations

The Philippines placed 5th among Muslim-friendly destinations among non-member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), tallied by Mastercard-CrescentRating Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI) 2026.
According to the Department of Tourism (DoT), the Philippines secured a place in the Top 10 globally in the Communications category, with Mindanao earning distinction as the Most Promising Muslim-Friendly Region among non-OIC destinations.
“That is why halal tourism matters. For the Philippines, it is a major opportunity. It is not a niche, not a side market, but a growing global economy that we are now engaging more deliberately,” Tourism Secretary Dita Angara-Mathay said.
The Tourism department welcomed delegates from the Brunei Darussalam–Indonesia–Malaysia–Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA), Muslim entrepreneurs, tourism stakeholders, and development partners at the opening of SALAAM: The Halal Tourism and Trade Expo Philippines 2026 on Friday.
Recognizing Halal tourism
The Philippines, according to DoT, has made significant progress in expanding its Muslim-friendly tourism infrastructure with approximately 70 recognized halal-certified establishments nationwide as of 2026, up from just 17 in 2024.
Mathay said tourism establishments are increasingly integrating halal-compliant food preparation systems, prayer facilities, culturally sensitive services, and specialized staff training to cater to the needs of Muslim guests.
“At the Department of Tourism, we have made Muslim-friendly tourism a key part of our strategy for building a more inclusive and competitive Philippine tourism industry. This is not a peripheral program. It is part of how we are upgrading the entire visitor experience in our country,” she added.
The DoT chief, however, cited initiatives undertaken by major hospitality players, including Megaworld Hotels and Resorts’ first dedicated Muslim-friendly beach cove, the Marhaba Boracay, as evidence that Muslim-friendly tourism is becoming part of mainstream hospitality strategy rather than a specialized offering.
“This includes training of workers, developing Muslim-friendly accommodation standards, expanding access to halal certified food options, and encouraging the provision of greater facilities and culturally sensitive services across destinations,” Mathay pointed out.
At the expo, Mathay also highlighted the strategic importance of BIMP-EAGA and the longstanding cultural, trade, and people-to-people ties among communities in Mindanao, Sulu, Brunei, Malaysia and Indonesia.