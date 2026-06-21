Phl among Top 5 Muslim-friendly nations

The Philippines placed 5th among Muslim-friendly destinations among non-member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), tallied by Mastercard-CrescentRating Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI) 2026.

According to the Department of Tourism (DoT), the Philippines secured a place in the Top 10 globally in the Communications category, with Mindanao earning distinction as the Most Promising Muslim-Friendly Region among non-OIC destinations.

“That is why halal tourism matters. For the Philippines, it is a major opportunity. It is not a niche, not a side market, but a growing global economy that we are now engaging more deliberately,” Tourism Secretary Dita Angara-Mathay said.