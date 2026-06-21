PBBM housing program among top gainers

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling welcomed the results, saying they reflected the government’s continuing efforts to expand housing opportunities through President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.

“We welcome the positive feedback from our fellow Filipinos. This motivates us to further improve our programs and accelerate the delivery of housing units across the country in line with the directive of President Marcos Jr.,” Aliling said.

Since assuming office in May 2025, Aliling has expanded the flagship housing program beyond its original condominium-type model to include rental housing, horizontal housing developments, the revived Enhanced Community Mortgage Program and Presidential Proclamations, aimed at making housing more accessible and affordable.

The improved rating came amid growing recognition of the government’s housing initiatives.

Award bestowed

Last week, the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor conferred the Bayani ng Urban Poor Award 2026 on Aliling for his contributions to advancing the welfare of urban poor communities and promoting sustainable human settlements.

Naga City Mayor Leni Robredo also described the administration’s housing program as an “aggressive” effort to address the needs of homeless and underserved families.

Aliling said DHSUD would sustain the momentum of the Expanded 4PH Program to help more Filipinos gain access to safe, decent and affordable housing.

“We will continue strengthening the implementation of Expanded 4PH so that more Filipinos can benefit from housing opportunities. Together with the public and private sectors and our communities, we will continue delivering housing projects that provide a more dignified life for our people,” he said.