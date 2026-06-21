Iran says Lebanon conflict 'main topic' in U.S. talks

TEHRAN (AFP) — Iran said on Sunday that the ongoing conflict in Lebanon between Israel and militant group Hezbollah will top the agenda in talks with the United States in Switzerland, as well as issues such as frozen Iranian funds and the sale of the country's oil.
"The Zionist regime continues to violate its commitment in Lebanon, this issue will be the main topic of discussion in today's talks," foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said in a video shared by IRNA state news agency.
Tehran said on Thursday it had signed a deal with Washington to end months of hostilities that began on 28 February following US-Israeli attacks on Iran.
Under the agreement, the Israel-Hezbollah conflict in Lebanon was also due to stop.
Iran's military announced on Saturday that it has closed the Strait of Hormuz again over ongoing Israeli attacks in Lebanon.
But there were no reports of fresh strikes in Lebanon after Saturday evening and Baqaei said that since Saturday "a fragile cessation (in Lebanon) has been established."
"US forces remain present and vigilant to ensure all aspects of the agreement with Iran are adhered to, obeyed, and in full force and effect," US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.
CENTCOM, which oversees US forces in the Middle East, said 55 commercial vessels had transited the strait on Saturday and that "safe passage through the international waterway remained intact today."
According to Baqaei, the Iranian delegation will meet with the US delegation alongside mediators Pakistan and Qatar during the talks Sunday at the Swiss mountainside resort of Burgenstock.
"This meeting will be in the form of separate meetings with the mediators in the morning and a quadrilateral meeting in the afternoon, meaning that the delegations of all four countries will be present in the same room," he said from Switzerland.
He added that Tehran would also pursue the issue of its frozen and inaccessible funds in the negotiations.