Iran-U.S. Swiss talks postponed

Mediators in the conflict — including Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey — were due to gather for talks in the Egyptian city of Alamein on Sunday to discuss the deal, Cairo and Islamabad said.

Preparations had been made to host Iranian and US delegations at the Swiss resort of Burgenstock, overlooking Lake Lucerne, to begin negotiations on implementing the deal signed this week by President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian.

Iran’s top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned that Tehran would deliver a “decisive response” in the event of “breach of contract” or “excessive demands.”

“They were once slapped during the war; if they wish to head on that path again, they will get an even harder slap,” he wrote on X.

The signing of the accord was intended to end the US-Israeli campaign against Iran — which saw five weeks of all-out war until a ceasefire was struck in April — and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the key shipping bottleneck whose closure caused global energy prices to rise.

Further talks

The agreement also kicks off a 60-day period for talks on wider issues, including Tehran’s nuclear program.

Ghalibaf and US Vice President JD Vance had been expected in Burgenstock along with Pakistani and Qatari mediators on Friday to commence the process.

“The planned talks between the US, Iran, Qatar and Pakistan have been postponed,” the Swiss foreign ministry said in a message to AFP.

“Switzerland remains ready to facilitate these talks. The relevant preparatory work at Burgenstock is continuing,” it added, without providing a new date for the talks.

It followed the announcement late Thursday from the White House that Vance’s trip was cancelled, with a spokesperson saying the “logistics of these negotiations have never been simple or predictable.”

“We look forward to beginning technical talks as soon as possible.”

The deal was also meant to halt the fighting in Lebanon, but Israel’s military announced on Friday new strikes against Hezbollah targets, with 18 people killed, according to the Lebanese health ministry.

Israel also said that four of its soldiers were killed in southern Lebanon, the first since the deal was signed.