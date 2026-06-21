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inDrive rewards top drivers with P2-M incentive program

WINNER receives an EV motorbike as inDrive awards major prizes to top-performing partner drivers under its Platinum Driver Campaign.
WINNER receives an EV motorbike as inDrive awards major prizes to top-performing partner drivers under its Platinum Driver Campaign.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of inDrive
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inDrive has awarded more than P2 million worth of incentives, fuel vouchers and prizes to top-performing partner drivers under its Platinum Driver Campaign.

The program covered Platinum status drivers from Metro Manila, Cebu and Bacolod. During the campaign period, qualified drivers joined weekly raffles, with 319 winners receiving laptops and fuel vouchers.

WINNER receives an EV motorbike as inDrive awards major prizes to top-performing partner drivers under its Platinum Driver Campaign.
Joyride grand onboarding event

The program ended with a giveaway event where partner drivers received major prizes, including a BYD Seal 5 DM-i, an M25 electric motorbike and sari-sari store packages for extra family income.

inDrive said the campaign helped drivers raise their overall earnings by about 12 percent weekly without spending more time on the road.

The company also reported that its active driver base as of June 2026 grew by more than 100 percent compared with May 2025.

Its pool of Platinum drivers also increased by 130 percent from July 2025 to June 2026.

inDrive Philippines
ride-hailing drivers
Driver incentives campaign
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