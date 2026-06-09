Joyride grand onboarding event

(June 09 2026) Drivers queue at the JoyRide car two day grand onboarding event at the Ninoy Aquino Parks and Wildlife Center in Quezon City on Tuesday June 9 2026, The activity forms part of the company’s continuing efforts to expand its growing fleet of driver-partners amid increasing demand for ride-hailing services, Qualified TNVS drivers and operators who successfully onboard during the event may enjoy several incentives, including up to ₱8,000 in free top-up credits, no cash-out requirement, and commission rates as low as 10%, one of the lowest in the industry. JoyRide Philippines said the onboarding event is designed to provide drivers with a faster and more convenient application and activation process, allowing them to begin earning sooner. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR











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ANALY LABOR (June 09 2026) Drivers queue at the JoyRide car two day grand onboarding event at the Ninoy Aquino Parks and Wildlife Center in Quezon City on Tuesday June 9 2026, The activity forms part of the company’s continuing efforts to expand its growing fleet of driver-partners amid increasing demand for ride-hailing services, Qualified TNVS drivers and operators who successfully onboard during the event may enjoy several incentives, including up to ₱8,000 in free top-up credits, no cash-out requirement, and commission rates as low as 10%, one of the lowest in the industry. JoyRide Philippines said the onboarding event is designed to provide drivers with a faster and more convenient application and activation process, allowing them to begin earning sooner. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR