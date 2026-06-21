Globe accelerates RE shift

In commemoration of World Environment Day, Globe highlighted its initiatives to transition to clean energy during the Solar & Storage Live Philippines Conference 2026.
The gathering of energy industry leaders, policymakers, technology providers and sustainability advocates was addressed by Raymond Aguilar, Globe vice president for risk and property management. He presented the company’s “Net Zero Blueprint,” outlining Globe’s ongoing transition toward a greener and more resilient network.
As of end-May 2026, Globe transitioned approximately 700 sites to renewable energy (RE) through the Energy Regulatory Commission’s Retail Aggregation Program, which gives small and mid-sized enterprises access to energy reserved for large power consumers. The company is targeting to transition at least 3,000 sites to RE by 2028. These support Globe’s broader efforts to maintain stable operations while helping manage long-term energy-related risks.