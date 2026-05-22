SM raises renewable energy use to 31%

SM Investments Corp. said renewable energy accounted for 31 percent of the SM Group’s total electricity consumption in 2025, up from 27 percent in 2024, as the conglomerate expanded its use of cleaner energy sources across its businesses.

The company said it sourced around 730 million kilowatt-hours of electricity from renewable energy during the year, helping avoid more than 370,000 metric tons of carbon emissions.

SM Investments president and chief executive officer Frederic C. DyBuncio said the shift to renewable energy supports both sustainability and long-term business goals.