Livano Comenencia scored an early equalizer to give the Caribbean nation of 160,000 people a historic first World Cup goal, but they soon found the going tough.

Felix Nmecha opened the scoring for the Germans, and despite the equalizer, they soon overran Curacao, with Kai Havertz grabbing a double.

Despite their proud record in the competition, Germany have struggled in recent tournaments, and this was the first time they had won their first opening match at a World Cup since they lifted the trophy in 2014.

"It took us a few minutes to get back into the game after they equalized. Curacao can play football too, as we saw, and I'm curious to see how they'll fare in the group going forward," Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said.

"I'm very satisfied with us scoring seven goals and our performance for the most part. A winning start is always important, and we're glad we managed it.”

Curacao will hope they can get more out of their remaining Group E games against Ecuador and Ivory Coast.

"It is not embarrassing to lose like that against such a team," said their 78-year-old Dutch coach Dick Advocaat.