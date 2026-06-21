DSWD expands beneficiaries access to medicine with Mercury Drug partnership

The DSWD official noted that the department was keen on strengthening its collaboration with private institutions in the country in order for the public to receive efficient, and responsive care, particularly for those in the vulnerable sectors in the country.

“We are continuing to strengthen our partnership with our partner establishments so that we can enhance the access of the public to the services of the DSWD,” she said.

Before the renewed partnership with Mercury Drug, the DSWD through AICS were already able to receive a similar benefit through Generika Drugstore through the same process of providing guarantee letters (GL).

Guarantee letters are a form of document that the Social Welfare agency provides to its beneficiaries that an individual could present to an accredited service provider so that they would not have to shoulder the expenses of a particular service or item.

Such a process was only re-adopted by the DSWD in January of this year for AICS members that need medical and burial assistance.

The process of obtaining GLs are conducted through a DSWD Crisis Intervention Unit (CIU), Social Welfare and Development Office (SWDO), or a Satellite Office within a particular locality.

Dumlao said the improvement to their assistance program affirmed the DSWD’s commitment to ensuring that its services were able to address the unique needs of members that are currently facing a crisis.

“Through these measures, we not only make it easier for them to receive assistance, we also ease their burden when they are feeling down or are reeling from a crisis,” she said.